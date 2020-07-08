Kind recalls some granola due to undeclared ingredients

Kind is voluntarily recalling some of its granola pouches that were sold throughout retail stores and online after discovering that they were improperly labeled.

A limited number of the company's Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut pouches were made with sesame seeds, which was not disclosed on the ingredients label, Kind announced Tuesday.

Although sesame seeds are listed under the "May Contain" statement, they are not listed as part of the main ingredients in the product.

"People who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame seeds should immediately discontinue use of this product," the company said. However, the products may be "safely consumed" by those without an allergy or sensitivity.

The recall applies to the KIND Oats & Honey Granola with Toasted Coconut flavor which is sold in either 11-ounce or 17-ounce plastic packages.

The packages bare the UPC codes: 60265217186-4 or 60265225101-6.

The 11-ounce bags can also be identified by "best by" dates ranging from April 4, 2021 to June 1, 2021.

Likewise, the 17-ounce pouches can be identified by "best by" dates ranging from April 30, 2021 to June 1, 2021.

Recently, the company had stopped using sesame seeds as part of its Oats & Honey Granola recipe. However, the company discovered that the product's previous recipe was used and sent out in the new packaging without disclosing the ingredient.

To date, the company has not received any adverse reactions related to the product.

