Clean energy drink company announces partnership with Joe Rogan for limited edition flavor

Energy drink company Kill Cliff recently announced that it had teamed up with popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan to release a limited-edition flavor that is reportedly “straight from the mind” of the entertainer.

Kill Cliff announced the new flavor, Flaming Joe, on its Instagram page. The limited-edition flavor is described as a “spicy pineapple fusion CBD” beverage. According to the can, it contains 25 mg of CBD.

While this is the first official collaboration between the two, Rogan has previously supported the energy drink maker on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Delish reports. Rogan has stated that he is a fan of CBD infused products in general. Aside from the CBD, Kill Cliff also boasts that its drinks contain no sugar or artificial ingredients.

On its website, Kill Cliff shared a quote by Rogan saying, “It’s amazing how much good you can get out of a kettlebell and a can of Kill Cliff CBD.”

On his own Instagram page, Rogan wrote that he worked with the energy maker “for months to get it right” when it came to the new beverage, which contains both pineapple and jalapeño.

According to the Kill Cliff website, the drink also contains B vitamins and is Keto friendly.

“Get your mind, body, and taste buds back on track with electrolyte, B-vitamins, no sugar, killer taste, and only 20 calories,” it adds.