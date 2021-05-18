Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Kia recalls vehicles a 2nd time, owners should park outside

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

close
Kia Motors America head of marketing Russell Wager on his company’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial video

Kia tackles youth homelessness in ad

Kia Motors America head of marketing Russell Wager on his company’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial

.

Kia is recalling more than 440,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. for a second time to fix a problem that can cause engine fires. And the automaker is telling owners to park them outdoors and away from structures because fires could happen when the engines aren’t running.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid can leak into a control computer, causing an electrical short. That can increase the risk of fire even when the vehicles are parked.

This time dealers will install a new fuse, inspect the computers, and replace them if needed. Owners will get recall notification letters starting July 2.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating the potential for fire.

Kia says in the documents that it has customer complaints of six fires in Optimas and two in Sorentos involving "isolated melting." One dealer reported melting in an Optima that had the previous recall fix. There were no reports of injuries or crashes, it said.