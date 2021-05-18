Keystone Light introduces a grill that's half car hood

That's not a car, it's a grill!

If there are two things that guys love to show off, it’s their cars and their grills. Now, one beer company is combining the two for one lucky fan.

Keystone Light announced that it teamed up with Nascar driver Brad Keselowski and his driver to create a grill/racecar. In a press release, the company revealed its creation, which it is calling "the world’s smoothest grill."

Also, while the grill has been made with racecar parts and looks like a car, it’s a grill and not a car.

Robert Brewer, Associate Marketing Manager of Keystone Light, said, "We're thrilled that the Keystone Light wrapped No. 2 'Blue Deuce' will make its debut Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte just as most grills make their summer debut. Now Brad Keselowski and Keystone Light fans alike can take their fandom to the next level — from the track to the backyard as the grill master of their very own 'Blue Deuce.'"

Keystone Light fans can enter through the company’s website by June 1. The grill features a grilling area built into a car’s hood, a Bluetooth speaker, comes on car wheels and can be connected by a towing hitch so it can be driven from place to place.

"When I'm not behind the wheel racing, my favorite summer pastime is getting behind the grill and cooking for friends and family and now fans have a chance to combine the two," said Brad Keselowski. "I know the Blue Deuce fandom is real, so it's pretty incredible to bring it to life off the track with a fully-loaded, tailgate-ready, BBQ grill version of what I'll be driving on Sunday."