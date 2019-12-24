Kevin Spacey YouTube video urges viewers to 'kill' opponents 'with kindness'

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey urged people to "kill" their opponents "with kindness" in a bizarre video posted to social media on Tuesday, as the star's year of ongoing legal battles comes to a close.

"You didn't really think I was gonna miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you? It's been a pretty good year, and I'm grateful to have my health back," he said, sitting in front of a fireplace.

The minute-long video shows the "American Beauty" and Netflix's "House of Cards" actor talking to the camera as he switches between looking into the lens and stoking the fire. The video, which was also shared to Spacey's 4.4 million Twitter followers, amassed thousands of views within minutes of being posted.

Spacey proceeds to tell viewers that he "made some changes" in his life, and invites them to tag along.

"As we walk into 2020 I want to cast my vote for more good in this world," he continued. "Ah yes, I know what, you're thinking – can he be serious? I'm dead serious."

He suggested people "kill them with kindness" instead of going "on the attack," before turning back to the fireplace as music begins to play.

It’s been one year to the day since Spacey posted a similarly unexpected, 3-minute long video, titled "Let Me Be Frank."

Spacey has faced a myriad of sexual assault and harassment allegations, many of which have since been dropped or dismissed.

Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there's been no public update on that inquiry.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County prosecutors rejected a sexual battery case against the actor in October because his accuser died, and the case could not be proven without his participation.

The case stemmed from a masseur's allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

In July, Massachusetts prosecutors dropped a different criminal case against Spacey filed after accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

In that case, Spacey's accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.