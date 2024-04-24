Kentucky Derby attendees can store alcohol in their fancy hats thanks to Fireball Whisky's new products

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is coming up quickly on Saturday, May 4 — with many still searching for the perfect fascinator or hat for the popular annual event.

Fireball Whisky recently released its hot lid hat — which is tall enough to fit an entire 750 mL bottle of Fireball or the liquor of one's choice.

The brand also released a shorter hat, which can be used to store multiple Fireball 50mL shooters for the occasion.

OHIO WOMAN CELEBRATES 105TH BIRTHDAY WITH 105 FIREBALL SHOTS: ‘LIFE OF THE PARTY’

Fireball quickly sold out of the items on the first rollout, but is restocking the accessory items on Thursday, April 25, for those looking to get their hands on one.

The hats will be available while supplies last, retailing at $24.99 — the suggested retail price for Fireball's small batch dragon reserve bottle.

Fireball's global brand director, Danny Suich, said the marketing move was to "inject fun" into the annual horse dash.

KENTUCKY DERBY: HISTORY OF THE OVER-THE-TOP, UNIQUE HATS

"Fireball thrives by injecting fun where it has otherwise been missing, and famed events like a certain iconic upcoming horse race provide the perfect opportunity to bring that spirit to life," he said in a press release.

He continued, "Fireball lovers can embrace their rebellious side by setting fire to old traditions and enjoying their favorite cinnamon whisky at the track or at watch parties across the country."

KENTUCKY DERBY HATS THROUGH THE YEARS, FROM THE BOLDEST TO BRIGHTEST

A whisky with natural cinnamon flavoring, Fireball is produced by Sazerac Company, which is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the Kentucky Derby held at Churchill Downs.

This year will mark the 150th horse race — with over 150,000 people reportedly set to attend to see the fastest horse take home the prize, per the Kentucky Derby.

"Fireball thrives by injecting fun where it has otherwise been missing, and famed events like a certain iconic upcoming horse race provide the perfect opportunity to bring that spirit to life."

The red and gold-themed hats include such embellishments as florals, plumage, feathers, bows and ribbons inspired by Fireball’s small batch dragon reserve bottle.

Suich added that "people have worn the same outrageous hats and drank the same boring drinks" for years — until now.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For more information about the Fireball hat, anyone can visit fireballwhisky.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS