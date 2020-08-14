Kennedy goes crab fishing in Alaska with crew of 'Deadliest Catch'

FOX Business's Kennedy went all the way to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska recently to undergo a crab fishing bootcamp with the crew of "Deadliest Catch."

The crew of the reality TV show invited Kennedy when they came on her show last year, and Kennedy had to accept the offcer.

Watch below as Kennedy tours Sig Hansen's crab fishing vessel, "The Northwestern," learns the tricks of the trade, and even partakes in the tradition of biting the head off a herring.

The massive crab pots, worth $1,500 each, are the key to crab fishing on the high seas.

Kennedy joins Keith Colburn on "The Wizard" to learn how to catch some crabs and make some money.

Crab fishing consistently ranks as one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. Lugging 800-pound crab pots while staying up for days on end in hazardous conditions can lead to some dangerous situations.

The U.S. Coast Guard is there to help as fishermen traverse the treacherous Bering Sea.

Kennedy toured a Coast Guard ship and interviewed a couple of the people tasked with keeping everyone safe.

Life on a crab fishing boat is far from easy. Long hours of being cold and tired can lead to tensions within the crew.

Kennedy joins captain Josh Harris on the Cornelia Marie to see what life is like on a crab boat and how he copes with the loss of his late father, Phil Harris.

