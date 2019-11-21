Kellogg's giving Pop-Tarts a makeover

Following a sweet few months of climbing sales, Kellogg's is delivering another treat -- this time it's edible.

The Kellogg Company, announced that its Pop-Tarts breakfast snack is getting a makeover. It's called the Pop-Tarts Pretzel.

The treat will come in chocolate and cinnamon sugar flavors, both featuring a salty, pretzel crust.

"Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods," said Joe Beauprez, marketing director, Pop-Tarts. "With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we've fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors."

"Major news. Introducing new Pop-Tarts Pretzel. They're sweet and salty and perfect. Put them in your mouth," the company wrote on social media.

The company's Instagram post has already surpassed 7,000 likes, while its tweet, that has been shared more nearly 200 times, quickly garnered responses.

"GAME. CHANGING," Redbox tweeted in response.

Pop-Tarts Pretzel will hit stores nationwide in January 2020 for $3.49.

However, the release of the new sweet and salty treat comes months after the company announced it was cutting 50 salaried jobs across North America as part of the previously announced sale of its cookie and fruit snack businesses.

Kellogg announced in April that it was selling its Keebler and Famous Amos cookie brands — as well as its fruit snack, pie crust and ice cream cone businesses — to Italy's Ferraro International for $1.3 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

