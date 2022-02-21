Kellogg announces changes to supply chain leadership

Kellogg has announced a major change to the leadership to its Global Supply Chain Division.

In a press release, the company announced that current Senior Vice President Alistair Hirst will retire later this year. In his place, Vice President Rodrigo Lance will step into the role.

Kellogg's CEO Steve Cahillane praised Hirst's time at the company.

"The impact Alistair has had on Kellogg's success during his nearly four decades has been tremendous," said Cahillane. "Since he assumed leadership of our global Supply Chain organization in 2012, he has transformed the function through Kellogg Work System (KWS), driving employee engagement and standard work practices for impactful business results. He has helped Kellogg become an industry leader in safety and expanded our Supply Chain capabilities, including driving our digital transformation."

He continued to explain the challenges that the pandemic brought to the company and how the supply chain was specifically effected.

"His leadership has been especially valuable during the pandemic and related worldwide supply disruptions, and we are grateful that he chose to stay on to help the company navigate this challenging time before retiring," Cahillane said.

"The last several years have put enormous pressure on our entire supply chain, but the team continues to persevere in part because of Alistair's leadership and relentless commitment to execution excellence," he added. "We thank him for his years of dedication and passion, and congratulate him on his well-deserved retirement."

Over the past two years, companies across the world have struggled with supply chain issues sparked by the pandemic. Food manufacturers have struggled to obtain key ingredients and shipping companies have struggled with delays and worker shortages.

According to Hirst, his successor is well prepared to handle the current situation.

"Rodrigo is a natural fit to lead our Global Supply Chain organization," said Hirst. "He has proven through his extensive experience – including over the last two years when he guided our KNA Supply Chain through the most challenging supply and cost environment in memory – that he is highly capable of leading complex organizations that drive successful execution and prioritize the safety of our people."