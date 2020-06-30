Kanye congratulates his wife after selling a share of beauty brand

Kanye West is proud of his wife, after Kim Kardashian West sold a stake in her cosmetics brand to Coty for $200 million.

Coty will own 20 percent of KKW Beauty.

The deal gives the company a value of $1 billion.

Kanye expressed his pride and congratulations in a tweet.

While he says his wife is a billioniare, Forbes estimates Kardashian West's net worth at $900 million.

Coty also owns a 51 percent stake in the cosmetics company owned by Kardashian West's half-sister Kylie Jenner, which was sold for $600 million last year.

