Kanye congratulates his wife after selling a share of beauty brand
Coty will own 20 percent of KKW Beauty
Kanye West is proud of his wife, after Kim Kardashian West sold a stake in her cosmetics brand to Coty for $200 million.
Coty will own 20 percent of KKW Beauty.
The deal gives the company a value of $1 billion.
Kanye expressed his pride and congratulations in a tweet.
While he says his wife is a billioniare, Forbes estimates Kardashian West's net worth at $900 million.
Coty also owns a 51 percent stake in the cosmetics company owned by Kardashian West's half-sister Kylie Jenner, which was sold for $600 million last year.