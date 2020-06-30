Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Rich & Famous

Kanye congratulates his wife after selling a share of beauty brand

Coty will own 20 percent of KKW Beauty

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for June 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Kanye West is proud of his wife, after Kim Kardashian West sold a stake in her cosmetics brand to Coty for $200 million.

Continue Reading Below

Coty will own 20 percent of KKW Beauty.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The deal gives the company a value of $1 billion.

Kanye expressed  his pride and congratulations in a tweet.

While he says his wife is a billioniare, Forbes estimates Kardashian West's net worth at $900 million.

KYLIE JENNER UNLOADS $600M STAKE IN BEAUTY COMPANY

Coty also owns a 51 percent stake in the cosmetics company owned by Kardashian West's half-sister Kylie Jenner, which was sold for $600 million last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS