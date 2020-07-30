Expand / Collapse search
Juul submits FDA application to continue e-cigarettes sales

Juul vapes comes with controversy on their health effects

Juul Labs Inc. said on Thursday it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that would allow it to keep selling e-cigarettes, which face heightened scrutiny over a surge in teenage vaping.

JUUL LABS SOUGHT TO COURT AGS AS TEEN VAPING SURGED

The company, in which Altria Group (MO.N) owns a 35% stake, has provided scientific data from over 110 studies evaluating the product’s impact on tobacco users and non-users, including those who are underage.

ALTRIA CEO STEPS DOWN FROM THE MARLBORO CIGARETTE MAKER

Vaping companies are required by the FDA to provide a Premarket Tobacco Product Application (PMTA), which will include scientific data to show a product is appropriate for public consumption.

This Jan. 31, 2020 photo shows mint Juul pods next to Puff Bar flavored disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, the U.S. government began enforcing restrictions on flavored electronic cigaret

Manufacturers have until Sept. 9 to submit their application, failing which their products will be pulled from the market.

Once an application is submitted, companies can keep selling their products for a year from the date of deadline, without official approval, or until a negative action is taken by the FDA.