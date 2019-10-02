Justin Bieber’s vintage wedding gift is a rumored $100K

They say weddings can be stressful.

That could be why the 25-year-old Justin Bieber made it a point to dabble in some pre-wedding self-care with a six-figure gift, according to a report from celeb watchdog TMZ.

Bieber, who re-married 22-year-old model and television personality Hailey Bieber with an official ceremony on Sept. 30, posted a photo to Instagram Tuesday that showed his followers he purchased himself some bling. “Got my self a lil wedding gift,” the caption said under the snapshot of Bieber’s wrist sporting a vintage Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 5402BA watch.

By Bieber’s standards, the piece of jewelry may be a “lil” thing, but sources told TMZ that current models of AP Royal Oak have an average price tag of around $50,000. The insiders speculate that Bieber’s rare golden model may have cost near twice that amount.

The young singer got his hands on the exclusive find at Jadelle Beverly Hills, the ultra-high end jeweler that notably serves Hollywood’s rich and famous. The Kardashians, Scott Disick and Floyd Mayweather are just a few known clients.

TMZ says Bieber was seen wearing the fine watch on his wedding day Monday.

The “Biebs” didn’t leave his second-time wife hanging either, according to insiders who tipped off TMZ. It is rumored that he gifted Mrs. Bieber jewelry that is of the diamond variety.

However, these insiders also said that the secret gift weren’t the reported $123,000 diamond stud earrings from Tiffany, which she was seen wearing on the wedding day.

The global luxury jewelry market is said to have raked in $271 billion in 2018 and is expended to grow to $645 billion by 2035, according to a market overview report by analytics aggregator Statista.

