Joe Rogan offers to 'arrange' Elon Musk's training after challenging Putin to a fight: 'Epic'

Podcast giant and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said he offered to train tech billionaire Elon Musk after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."

"Elon Musk wants — he wants to fight Putin . Have you seen that?" Rogan asked on his March 22 podcast.

"I offered my services. I texted him. I said, 'Dude I will arrange all of your training.' 'If you really do fight Putin,' I said, 'I will arrange all your training,'" Rogan said. "It would be so f—ing epic."

"Are they fighting full martial arts, or doing boxing, or?" Australian comedian Monty Franklin, who was the guest on the podcast, asked Rogan.

"I would say martial arts. You'd have to do martial arts. You'd have to, like, an MMA fight," Rogan responded. "It's 2022. Y'know, f–k the boxing."

Rogan noted that Musk is "a big guy," guessing he stands at about 6' 2'', and would tower over Putin’s reported height of 5′ 7."

"And [Musk] apparently, according to him, he had some match with a world champion sumo wrestler back in the day for fun, and he f—ed his neck up, like, throwing this guy outside of the ring. But he actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler," Rogan said, recounting a story Musk had told him.

Musk challenged Putin to a one-on-one fight earlier this month as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

"I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat," Musk wrote, using Putin’s Russian name.

"Stakes are Україна," he continued, using the Ukrainian spelling for Ukraine.

"Do you agree to this fight?" he asked, using Cyrillic script and tagging the Kremlin’s official account.

Russian official Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos since 2018, responded that Musk was a "little devil" who is "still young."

"Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first," Rogozin wrote .

While Ukrainian officials lauded Musks’ offer to fight Putin, who is a self-described judo connoisseur.

"I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter," Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted.