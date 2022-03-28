Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan offers to 'arrange' Elon Musk's training after challenging Putin to a fight: 'Epic'

'I offered my services. I texted him,' Rogan says

Elon Musk warns Russian airstrikes could target Starlink satellites in Ukraine

Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai discusses the relevance of the communications sector in military operations on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Podcast giant and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said he offered to train tech billionaire Elon Musk after he challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat."  

"Elon Musk wants — he wants to fight Putin. Have you seen that?" Rogan asked on his March 22 podcast. 

"I offered my services. I texted him. I said, 'Dude I will arrange all of your training.' 'If you really do fight Putin,' I said, 'I will arrange all your training,'" Rogan said. "It would be so f—ing epic." 

PASADENA, CA - MAY 10: Comedian Joe Rogan performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on May 10, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Schwartz/WireImage) (Michael Schwartz/WireImage / Getty Images)

"Are they fighting full martial arts, or doing boxing, or?" Australian comedian Monty Franklin, who was the guest on the podcast, asked Rogan. 

"I would say martial arts. You'd have to do martial arts. You'd have to, like, an MMA fight," Rogan responded. "It's 2022. Y'know, f–k the boxing."

Rogan noted that Musk is "a big guy," guessing he stands at about 6' 2'', and would tower over Putin’s reported height of 5′ 7."

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag raising ceremony via a video link at a state residence outside Moscow. (ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"And [Musk] apparently, according to him, he had some match with a world champion sumo wrestler back in the day for fun, and he f—ed his neck up, like, throwing this guy outside of the ring. But he actually defeated some world champion sumo wrestler," Rogan said, recounting a story Musk had told him. 

Musk challenged Putin to a one-on-one fight earlier this month as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. 

"I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat," Musk wrote, using Putin’s Russian name. 

Tesla has once again been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission over CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter habits. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"Stakes are Україна," he continued, using the Ukrainian spelling for Ukraine. 

"Do you agree to this fight?" he asked, using Cyrillic script and tagging the Kremlin’s official account. 

Russian official Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos since 2018, responded that Musk was a "little devil" who is "still young." 

"Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first," Rogozin wrote

While Ukrainian officials lauded Musks’ offer to fight Putin, who is a self-described  judo connoisseur. 

"I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter," Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted. 