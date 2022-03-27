Elon Musk weighs in on whether China, Russia could ‘take out’ Starlink satellite system

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appeared unfazed when asked by Axel Springer’s Mathias Döpfner about the possibility of China or Russia taking out the Starlink satellite system Musk sent to Ukraine to help them fend off Russian invaders.

Döpfner asked Musk during an interview for Business Insider if Starlink would be threatened if the Chinese and the Russians started targeting satellites.

Musk said Russia’s anti-satellite demonstration in November was Moscow’s attempt to send a message ahead of the invasion of Ukraine. But he qualified that destroying Starlink, a network of about 2,000 satellites in low earth orbit, would not be an easy task.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"If you attempt to take out Starlink, this is not easy because there are 2,000 satellites," Musk told Döpfner. "That means a lot of anti-satellite missiles."

He added: "I hope we do not have to put this to a test, but I think we can launch satellites faster than they can launch anti-satellite missiles."

JEFF BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN EXPRESSES INTEREST IN NASA'S SECOND ARTEMIS LUNAR LANDER CONTRACT

The Starlink system provides high-speed broadband internet by connecting with user terminals on the ground. Ukraine experienced period outages as Russian forces invaded from the north, south, and east, according to internet monitor NetBlocks.

Musk provided the Ukrainians with Starlink stations in response to an appeal by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

CLICK HERE TO READ FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Earlier this month, Musk warned the Ukrainians that the probability of Russia trying to target Starlink was high and urged them to proceed with caution.

FOX Business’ David Aaro contributed to this report.