Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner list Los Angeles home for $16.75 million

Joe and Nick Jonas, two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers band, set records in 2019 when they and their wives, actresses Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, respectively, purchased two homes in Encino, an upscale area of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, for a combined total of $34.1 million.

Now, Joe Jonas and Ms. Turner, known for her role on the long-running HBO series "Game of Thrones," are putting their home, which they bought for $14.1 million, back on the market for $16.75 million, according to the listing agent, Carl Gambino of Compass.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The wood and stone property, located in the upscale Royal Oaks area, spans roughly 15,000 square feet with nine bedrooms, a wine cellar, a home theater, a gym and an office, Mr. Gambino said. It also has a string of quirky amenities, such as an aquarium, a wood-paneled bar, a hair salon, a hidden DJ turntable, a fog machine and a putting green.

The open-plan living area features a stone fireplace with a log surround, a wall of bookcases and sliding glass doors that open to the outdoors. In the garden, there is a large pool and a seating area wrapped around a sprawling oak tree.

Mr. Gambino said the couple had invested significant resources into the house and compared it to a high-end boutique hotel. He noted that they upgraded the home theater and added an outdoor projector, a sophisticated security system, exterior fencing and landscaping. He declined to comment on why they are selling.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

A spokeswoman for the couple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas and Ms. Chopra Jonas, a popular Indian actress, still own their Encino property, which they purchased for $20 million.

To read more from The Wall Street Journal, click here.