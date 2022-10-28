An increasing number of job seekers are getting "ghosted" by recruiters.

According to new data from job review site Glassdoor, the number of interview reviews that mention "ghosting" have nearly doubled since pre-pandemic times, up 98%.

Amanda Hahn, chief marketing officer at HireVue, said the idea of "ghosting," which is when there are long stretches of silence between steps in the interview process, has been around for while.

It's called the "applicant black hole," Hahn said.

In fact, with low unemployment and almost twice as many job openings as applicants in the market, Hahn has also noticed "a stark rise in the change to candidates ghosting employers during the pandemic."

That said, with recession fears looming and certain industries experiencing layoffs, "ghosting in the other direction is becoming more common," she added.

However, the move puts employers at risk of "blemishing their employer brand and losing out on top talent," according to Glassdoor Lead Economist Daniel Zhao.

"When it comes to the interview process, it’s best to be transparent — let the candidate know if you don’t plan to move on with them," Zhao said, adding that "it allows them to carry on their job search without feeling unsettled."

Hahn was also in agreement with Zhao that "ghosting" is bad for business, saying "it’s imperative to reach out to everyone to maintain a good relationship with applicants who are likely your customers as well."

In the event that it happens, though, Hahn said its likely that the recruiters and hiring managers are swamped "and the silence probably has more to do with their workload" than anything else.

Hahn recommended that job seekers send a follow-up inquiry but should keep their options open.

The Glassdoor analysis looked at over a million interview reviews left on the website by U.S. job seekers for mentions of ghosting or similar phrases (e.g. ghosted, ghost me, ghosts you) between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 16, 2022.