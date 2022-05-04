US companies added 247,000 jobs in April, sharply missing expectations: ADP

U.S. companies added far fewer jobs than expected in April, suggesting the tightest labor market in decades has made it difficult for businesses to fill a record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning.

Companies added 247,000 jobs in April, sharply missing the 395,000 gain that economists surveyed by Refinitiv had predicted.

The ADP release comes two days ahead of the more closely watched Labor Department jobs report, which is expected to show that payrolls rose by 394,000 and the unemployment rate inched down slightly to 3.5%, the lowest level since the pandemic began in February 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

