Jimmy Choo co-founder sells condo for $19M

By FOXBusiness
Douglas Elliman Real Estate associate broker Carol Staab discusses the real-estate habits of Millennials and what can be expected of the real-estate market in 2020.

The Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon listed her condo in August and is celebrating the holidays with n $18.8 million sale.

The final price works out to $4,741 per square foot for the eighth-floor, Greenwich Village condominium.

Mellon’s apartment has three bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen and 1,264 square feet of private outdoor space and was first listed at $19.8 million, according to The Real Deal.

The Corcoran Group's Carrie Chiang handled the listing.

She did not immediately respond to The Real Deal's request for comment.

Mellon paid $18.4 million for the unit in 2016.

While the luxury sector has seen a slowdown, the property spent only 60 days on the market, according to StreetEasy.

Mellon also owns a penthouse at the 1913 Carhart Mansion, at 3 East 95th Street. The duplex, with 7,140 square feet is currently on the market for $25 million.