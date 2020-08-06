Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue offers tickets for as low as $20 during flash sale

Sale also includes tickets to international destinations

JetBlue is offering travelers one-way tickets for as little as $20 as part of the airline's fall flash sale.

The carrier is offering the "lowest available fare" for its Blue Basic airfare for trips between Sept. 8, 2020, and Feb. 10, 2021.

The move comes as the travel industry -- and airlines in particular -- continues efforts to offset losses created by prolonged lockdown orders and travel restrictions that stem from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the sale, passengers can fly from New York City to Detroit or the Big Apple to Savannah, Georgia, for $20.

For $49, passengers can buy tickets for a flight from New York City to Minneapolis or New York City to Nashville, Tennessee. Customers can get a one-way ticket from New York City to Cancun, Mexico, for $89 or New York to Montego Bay, Jamaica, for $119.

All of the prices include government taxes and fees.

Bookings must be made before midnight on Aug. 6.

Some dates are excluded from the deal.

"Different or additional day of week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply and vary by route," JetBlue said, adding that travelers will get more details after selecting the fare.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

