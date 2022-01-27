JetBlue offers families of slain NYPD officers free flights ahead of funerals

Ahead of funerals for fallen New York City police Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, JetBlue Airways said it is offering free flights flights to their family members free as well as members of law enforcement who wish to attend the funerals.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn of the tragedy that happened here in New York City," a JetBlue spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement.

"We have a long history of supporting public service professionals in our hometown of New York as well as the many other places JetBlue crewmembers live and work."

Officers Rivera and Mora were killed last Friday evening in an ambush attack at a Harlem apartment in the city's Manhattan borough while responding to a domestic incident.

DELTA EXTENDS LIFE OF EXPIRING TRAVE VOUCHERS FROM PANDEMIC

Lashawn McNeil, who was also killed in the gunfight, used a stolen Glock handgun to shoot Rivera and Mora as they made their way through the apartment, authorities said.

Image 1 of 2

Rivera was pronounced dead Friday evening while Mora died Tuesday.

Hundreds of officers lined up along Fifth Avenue on Thursday to honor Officer Rivera ahead of his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday. Services will be held for Officer Mora on Feb. 1 and 2.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

JetBlue, which dubbed itself "New York’s Hometown Airline," was founded in the Big Apple in 1998 and announced plans to keep its headquarters in New York City last year.