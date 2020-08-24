Jennifer Lopez cosmetics line ‘coming soon’

Jennifer Lopez says you can expect a cosmetics line from her “soon.”

Continue Reading Below

The 51-year-old made her announcement on Sunday with a “sunset glow” look on Instagram, which appears to show her wearing a bronze blush or bronzer on her cheeks in addition to a dewy highlighter, smoky eyeshadow and her signature nude lips.

HOW MUCH IS JENNIFER LOPEZ WORTH?

In a hashtag, she called her upcoming line JLo Beauty.

News of JLo Beauty comes three months after Kohl’s announced it was cutting ties with the singer and actress over coronavirus financial struggles.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES KOHL’S TO ABANDON JENNIFER LOPEZ, SEVEN OTHER BRANDS

However, like other A-list musicians who have launched cosmetics line such as Rihanna with Fenty Beauty and Lady Gaga with Haus Labs, Lopez is expanding her business portfolio to take a piece of the multi-billion dollar beauty industry.

In fact, the cosmetics market is expected to grow to $429.8 billion by 2022 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.3 percent, according to a forecast from Allied Market Research – a global market research firm.

AOC SHARES HER BEAUTY ROUTINE, TWITTER REACTS FONDLY

Current paperwork submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows JLo Beauty will include cosmetics, non-medicated skin care preparations, beauty gels and more. Though, this may not be a surprise for some of Lopez’s most dedicated fans.

Two years ago, she mentioned she was developing a cosmetics brand with a special focus on skincare focus during a speaking panel at The Wing in Soho – a women-centered co-working space and club.

"I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put anything out," she said at the time. "I get that question a lot, especially as I get older. I want it to be something that encompasses all the things I've learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn't have anything to do with needles."

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this month, Lopez seemingly teased her upcoming beauty brand in a separate Instagram video that showed her barefaced.

“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited! Want to know why,” she wrote. “Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lopez is not a complete stranger to the beauty industry either. She has a diverse fragrance line and had a makeup capsule collection known as JLO Glow that was sold by Inglot Cosmetics.