Jennifer Hudson, more stars team with jewelers Kendra Scott to donate $100K to charity

Jennifer Hudson has teamed with jewelry company Kendra Scott to pay it forward this Christmas season.

The "Respect" star is among a handful of celebrities to partner with the accessories retailer in its "The Giving Gives On" campaign, which totals about $100,000 in donations over the season.

Among the other stars to participate: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, "Outer Banks" star Jonathan Daviss and "The Voice" alum RaeLynn.

The money will benefit various charities, including Hudson's Julian D. King Gift Foundation, which the 40-year-old singer founded with her sister.

For the first 12 days of December, Kendra Scott donated 20% of the purchase price of each Madelyn Gold Statement Earrings in Multi Mix to the foundation.

Other organizations to benefit from the "Gives On" campaign include the Salvation Army, Children's Miracle Network hospitals, the Jed Foundation, and Inheritance of Hope.

"'The Giving Gives On' is a campaign that we're doing this holiday season to give back $100,000 to women and children's charities across the country," Kendra Scott CEO Tom Nolan recently told Fox Business. "We partnered with several celebrities to do that."

The businessman insisted that "what matters" to the company is that "this isn't just about the holidays, it's been a part of our foundation … since the company started almost 20 years ago."

The stars contributed $50,000 to their charities, Nolan explained, which Kendra Scott matched.

"But in addition to that, we've done year-to-date 13,000 events in our 119 stores across the country, helping individuals and people in need and foundations," he said.

Customers can reach out to Kendra Scott for help as well, Nolan said.

"Anybody that has somebody in need or a friend in need, they can come to any of our stores, they can contact us via our website and help," he said. "We round up nearest dollars, we have lots of different philanthropic options for when you're buying jewelry for those people in your life that go back to doing good every single day."

The "Gives On" campaign is Kendra Scott's first seasonal campaign, Nolan added, which saw them tie in "a lot of celebrities to really shine a light on what we do every day."

"It's made a really nice impact this year," he continued. "We've all been through a whirlwind the last couple of years, so I think if the world needs help, it's now more than ever. We really leaned into that – Kendra as a person and our brand has done that more this year than we ever have in the past, and it's been a tremendous return so far. And we see it every day."