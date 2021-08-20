Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos gets soft-serve ice cream machine installed at one of his homes

CVT Soft Serve, a Los Angeles-based ice cream company, revealed the Amazon founder was its first residential client

Jeff Bezos now has prime access to ice cream. 

The billionaire Amazon founder has a new soft-serve ice cream machine installed in one of his homes, company CVT Soft Serve shared Tuesday in an Instagram post. 

The soft-serve machine is modeled like a mini ice cream truck called CVTeeny offering chocolate, vanilla and twist flavor options. The Los Angeles-based company says Bezos is the first to have the on-demand ice cream machine installed, likely at one of his three Beverly Hills homes, the New York Post first reported. 

"Thank you Jeff Bezos for being our first residential #CVTeeny client," CVT Soft Serve founder Joe Nicchi wrote on Instagram. 

"I just did an ice cream delivery to a guy that now has CVT on tap in his house 24/7," Nicchi wrote. "I don’t expect you to believe what I’m about to tell you, but it’s 100% true. I’m still trying to mentally process this," he wrote.

It’s unclear how much it costs to have the mini soft-serve machine installed for in-home use. Nicchi told FOX Business in an email he is unable to disclose the details. 