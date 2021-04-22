Jeff Bezos visits family shelter in Amazon’s Seattle HQ, celebrates 1-year anniversary: ‘Thank you’

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently toured the emergency family shelter that was built in the company’s corporate campus in Seattle.

Bezos visited the Mary’s Place Family Center on Monday alongside Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, according to a press release issued Monday. Their visit came shortly after the facility, which opened its doors to at-risk families in March 2020, celebrated its one-year anniversary.

AMAZON COMES OUT IN SUPPORT OF BIDEN’S INFRASTRUCTURE PLANS – INCLUDING TAX INCREASES

The CEO and governor’s tour was led by Mary's Place Senior Site Director Tina Browne.

In an Instagram video shared by the Amazon CEO, Bezos and Inslee spoke with residents who are temporarily staying at the Mary’s Place Family Center.

"Built inside an Amazon office building at our Seattle HQ, Washington State's largest family shelter has already provided 700 people with safe shelter, served over 130,000 meals to guests, and welcomed 26 babies born to moms in residence," Bezos said in a statement. "Thank you to the Mary's Place and Amazon teams for their heart and their dedication to making The Regrade shelter a critical resource for our community."

Image 1 of 2

JEFF BEZOS OVERTAKES ELON MUSK TO BECOME WORLD’S RICHEST PERSON AGAIN

The eight-floor facility has sleeping quarters that can accommodate up to 200 family members per night. Two floors hold 30 Popsicle Place rooms where families can care for medically fragile children. According to Amazon’s most recent press release, 26 children and 26 newborn babies have been cared for in its Popsicle Place.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,340.88 +31.84 +0.96%

Other amenities at the emergency shelter include an industrial kitchen and dining room, an onsite health clinic, recreation areas and spaces dedicated to connecting residents with local service providers or pro-bono legal assistance – some of which came from Amazon lawyers.

AMAZON'S WHOLE FOODS WILL NOW LET SHOPPERS PAY BY SCANNING THE PALM OF THEIR HAND

A spokesperson for Mary’s Place told FOX Business the average stay for a family is 95 days across it network of shelters.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Mary’s Place Family Center has been operating with health and safety protocols, including required face mask wear in common area, daily temperature and health screenings, enhanced cleaning and capacity limits. Socially distancing between families is observed, and meals are served in shifts.

"Mary's Place is providing safety, stability, and hope to families experiencing homelessness. This is an important piece to addressing our homeless crisis, and I am grateful for Amazon's support of this special place," Inslee said in Amazon’s news release. "Visiting the Mary's Place Family Center with Jeff Bezos on Amazon's Seattle campus was inspiring and encouraging."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

So far, Amazon has sent more than $100 million in cash and in-kind donations to Mary’s Place.