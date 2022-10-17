James Corden banned from Keith McNally's upscale NYC restaurant after being called 'most abusive customer'

James Corden seems to have upset restaurateur Keith McNally.

McNally, 71, took to Instagram on Monday and shared that Corden has been banned from his upscale New York City eatery, Balthazar.

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," his caption alongside an image of the British comedian read. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don't often 86 a customer, to today I 86'd Corden. It did not make me laugh."

McNally claimed that Corden acted similarly at his other restaurant, Café Luxembourg, a few years ago.

McNally included two separate occasions where Balthazar’s manager documented alleged outbursts made by Corden. The first included an incident in which "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host found a hair in his food.

"Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that," Corden allegedly told the floor manager after finding the hair in his dish.

The second occasion, which allegedly occurred on Oct. 9, included Corden’s wife, Julia Carey. The duo was dining at Balthazar for brunch when Corden found some egg white mixed into his egg yolk and asked for a new dish.

The server allegedly brought Corden a new meal, but the kitchen included home fries instead of a salad.

"You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!" Corden allegedly yelled at the server.

Representatives for Corden and McNally did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

McNally is known for having several celebrity hot spots throughout New York City with Balthazar being one of them.

The restaurant was even featured in an episode of "Sex and the City." Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, attempted to get a tabled at "Balzac," but ran into some trouble at the crowded French eatery.

They were finally able to be seated after Carrie helped out a hostess in the episode from season one of the hit show.