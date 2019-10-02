Jack Nicholson’s 'The Shining' ax nets more than $200K at auction

A famous movie prop has sold for big money.

The ax Jack Nicholson’s character used to terrorize his family in “The Shining” sold at auction in England for more than $200,000, according to the New York Post.

The sale was conducted in London by the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

The prop from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror flick features a three-foot-long wooden handle and a blade that is about one foot long and an inch thick.

Nicholson’s character, Jack Torrance, has a mental breakdown while a caretaker at the Overlook Hotel.

Torrance chases his family around the hotel with the weapon, at one point using the ax to break down a bathroom door where his terrified wife was hiding.

