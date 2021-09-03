IU Health in Indiana begins suspending unvaccinated employees: report

Indiana University Health has begun suspending employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID.

While an exact number hasn't been released, a hospital spokesman said Thursday that fewer than 300 were suspended, according to the Indianapolis Star.

In June, Indiana University Health became one of the first employers in the state to require that all of its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, giving them a Sept. 1 deadline.

The hospital has approximately 36,000 employees.

The number of suspended employees was dwindling as their vaccination status was updated, according to a spokesman.

The health care system is one of the largest employers in Indiana.

IU Health employees who did not comply with the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work once they have been fully or partially vaccinated.

Following IU Health's mandate in the state are Community Health Network, Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis EMS and the Marion County Health Department, all issuing various Sept. deadlines.