Insta-famous: Report finds the top 10 most influential billionaires on social media

A new study revealed the most influential billionaires on Instagram in 2024

President-elect Trump, Ophrah Winfrey and Mark Zuckerberg were the top three in a recent report that analyzed how influential billionaires were on Instagram.

The Casino Wizard analyzed the top 50 highest net-worth individuals from Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, which is made up of more than 2,781 billionaires, to compile a list of the most influential individuals.

Top Ten:

  1. Donald Trump
  2. Oprah Winfrey
  3. Mark Zuckerberg
  4. Bill Gates
  5. Richard Branson
  6. Mark Cuban
  7. Sheryl Sandberg
  8. Guatam Adani
  9. Michael Bloomberg
  10. Changpeng Zhao

Trump pumps fist at Michigan rally

Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024, in Potterville, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

1. Donald Trump

President-elect Trump topped the list, with the study finding that he could earn a minimum potential earning of $230,721 per post on Instagram and a maximum potential earning of $312,152 per post. 

Trump, who has a net worth is $5.2 billion, currently has more than 27 million followers. 

Oprah Winfrey showcasing slim figure on The Color Purple red carpet

Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" held at The Academy Museum on December 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images)

2. Ophrah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey landed as the second most influential billionaire, with a net worth of $3 billion. 

Winfrey, an influential media personality with a long career as a talk show host, producer, actress, and philanthropist, has 22.6 million followers.

The study found that she could earn between $192,733 and $260,757 per sponsored post. 

Mark Zuckerberg

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg walks to lunch following a session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 08, 2021, in Sun Valley, Idaho.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg was ranked as the third most influential billionaire on Instagram, with a current net worth of $171.2 billion. 

His posts have an average of 331,150 likes, the study found, and he has an earning potential on sponsored posts of between $123,620 and $167,250. 

The founder and CEO of Meta currently has 14.2 million Instagram followers.

Bill Gates

Co-Founder and Technology Advisor of Microsoft Bill Gates is answering questions during an interview on October 18, 2018 in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission Headquarter in Brussels, Belgium.  (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images / Getty Images)

4. Bill Gates 

The founder and former CEO of Microsoft ranked fourth, with a current net worth of $129.8 billion. 

 With an average of 124,891 likes per post, his earning potential from a single sponsored post is between $96,311 and $130,303, the study found.

 Gates currently has 11.2 million Instagram followers and receives 124,891 likes per post on average.

Joan Templeman and Richard Branson posing together

Sir Richard Branson and wife Joan Templeman attend the ceremony honoring Sir Richard Branson with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Getty Images)

5. Richard Branson

Billionaire investor and founder of the Virgin Group, which controls more than 400 companies worldwide, rounded out the top five.

Branson, who has around 5 million Instagram followers, has a net worth of $2.6 billion. 

Branson has posted around 4,057 times and has a minimum potential earning of $42,159 per post and a maximum potential earning of $57,038 per post. 

The study found that the Virgin Group founder actively engages with his audience, which builds community loyalty.

The Instagram app and logo

A photo taken on March 14, 2022, shows the US social network Instagram logo on a smartphone screen in Moscow.  (AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Casino Wizard manually analyzed the top 50 billionaires on Forbes list to find the top ten billionaires on Instagram. 

The organization analyzed the number of followers, number of accounts followed, number of posts, average number of likes, average number of comments, engagement rate, minimum potential earnings per post, and maximum potential earnings per post.

The world's richest individual, Elon Musk, owner of social media giant X (formerly Twitter), is not on the list because he is not on Instagram.