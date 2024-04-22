Individually wrapped cheese could be targeted under New York legislation

Individually wrapped cheese slices could be banned in New York under a new bill that's aiming to significantly reduce the use of plastics.

Senate Bill S4246, dubbed the Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act, would require companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million to reduce consumer packaging, improve recycling efforts of their product packaging and help update recycling infrastructure.

Once approved, producers would have to reduce their packaging by 10% of weight within three years, 20% by five years, 30% by eight years, 40% by 10 years and 50% by 12 years, according to New York state Sen. Pete Harckham's June 2023 memo.

Those in violation would be hit with a $100,000 fine each day until requirements have been implemented, according to Harckham.

Beyond Plastics, a nationwide project based at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont, which supports the bill, confirmed to FOX Business that single-wrapped cheese plastic would be included in the bill.

FOX Business reached out to Land O'Lakes and Kraft for comment. Both companies sell single-wrapped cheese.

According to Harckham's memo, the state produces about 15 million tons of waste each year, with about 14 million tons being produced in New York City alone.

"This waste primarily goes to landfills and incinerators, but can often end up in our water, natural habitats, and municipal spaces," the memo reads.

The bill was on the table last year. However, given strong opposition, it failed to pass both chambers.

In February, Beyond Plastics said hundreds of environmentalists and elected officials called on state lawmakers in Albany to try and pass the bill.

"The out-of-control expansion of single-use plastic is a serious issue for the climate, environment, and New Yorkers’ health and wallets, with disproportionate impacts for marginalized communities," the group said, adding that the bill will help "bring in money for localities, reduce harmful plastic packaging, and improve recyclability."

Some organizations have publicly opposed the bill, including the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA).

"The American Forest & Paper Association is encouraged to see policymakers focus on improving recycling infrastructure," Abby Sztein, senior director of government affairs at American Forest & Paper Association, said in a statement.

Sztein added that the association is "opposed to rushed, one-size-fits-all policies … that do not reflect the complexities of the state’s recycling system and could impact the long-term success of highly recycled materials, like paper."

The National Association of Supermarkets is concerned specifically with the impact on individual wrapped products like cheese.

"There’s no question such a drastic change in shopping habits will reduce the flow of packaging waste to our landfills, but it does so at the risk of ignoring all we’ve gained in food preservation and health benefits with sanitary, airtight plastic packaging," National Association of Supermarkets representative Nelson Eusebio told the New York Post.