In-N-Out's first-ever Colorado locations see long lines on opening day

In-N-Out Burger has officially arrived in Colorado.

Continue Reading Below

The California-based burger chain opened its first-ever Colorado locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs on Friday.

The brand-new restaurants were met with long lines of people waiting to get a taste of the iconic burger, according to reports.

A video from a reporter for Colorado Springs newspaper The Gazette showed a huge line of cars waiting to go through the drive-thru and another line of people waiting to order their burgers for take-out.

WHITE CASTLE AGAIN SHARING BELOVED STUFFING RECIPE AHEAD OF NATIONAL STUFFING DAY, THANKSGIVING

According to the caption on the video, which was posted on Twitter, the first person who waited in line for the drive-thru had been waiting since Tuesday.

MCDONALD’S SERVING DISNEY WORLD TOYS WITH HAPPY MEALS FOR MICKEY AND MINNIE’S BIRTHDAY

In Aurora, just east of Denver, the situation was similar. According to CBS 4, the line was so long it wrapped around a nearby mall by 10:15 a.m. and by 11 a.m., police said the line was so bad it was “impacting traffic and causing backups in the area.”

THE WENDY’S FROSTY: 4 THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW ABOUT THE CHAIN’S SIGNATURE DESSERT

According to a press release from In-N-Out, which is privately owned, both of the current Colorado locations employ 80 people, with a starting pay of $14.50 an hour.

Both restaurants also have enough indoor seating for 74 people -- though the dining room isn’t open at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CBS4 reported that In-N-Out already has plans to open a third Colorado location in Lone Tree, which is south of Denver. It also hopes to open locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins, Colorado.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

According to the In-N-Out website, in addition to California and Colorado, the fast-food chain already has locations in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon.