In-N-Out is best restaurant to work for, according to Glassdoor study

One of the best places to work in the country comes with unlimited access to french fries.

Fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has been named the best restaurant to work for, in a new ranking compiled by business-review site Glassdoor. In the site's annual list of Best Places to Work, In-N-Out came in at No. 3, behind Massachusetts-based management consultancy firm Bain & Company and tech company Nvidia. In doing so, In-N-Out beat out big tech companies including Google and Microsoft, in addition to its restaurant-industry competition.

Having a restaurant nab a top spot for Best Places To Work during a global pandemic has proven to be no easy feat, considering restaurants across the country had to shut down indoor dining, rework health and safety policies and resort to takeout and delivery-only models. Still, the burger chain managed to deliver, employees say.

"Amazing people, awesome leadership, I feel cared about every single day and we make the best burgers on the planet!" a supervisor at the California-based fast-food chain wrote of the company on Glassdoor.

Glassdoor’s 13th annual Best Places to Work list, released Tuesday, ranked the Top 100 companies (with at least 1,000 employees) based on employee reviews. In-N-Out secured the No. 3 spot for the second year in a row, after ranking No. 4 in 2018 and No. 7 in 2017.

Glassdoor's list also included other restaurants such as LongHorn Steakhouse (at No. 76) and Raising Cane's (at No. 89). Grocery chains like H-E-B (No. 10), Trader Joe's (No. 35) and Wegmans (No. 36) also made the 2021 list.

Other hard-hit companies in the airline and travel space such as Delta, made the list at number No. 7, followed by clothing retailer Lululemon, which saw a boost from online sales with demand for athleisurewear on the rise.

Separately, the privately-owned burger chain made headlines in recent weeks after two new locations were responsible for recent coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado.

"We are working closely with our public health agencies to review and confirm that the proactive steps we are taking are appropriate and effective in protecting our communities," a spokesperson for the restaurant told FOX Business in an email last week, explaining: "This includes limiting the number of Associates and Customers indoors, using staffing “cohorts”, and responding quickly to identify and exclude from work anyone who has been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive."