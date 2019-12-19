IMAX surpasses $1B worldwide in its highest grossing year ever

With roughly two weeks left in 2019, IMAX has climbed to its highest-grossing year at the global box office, racking in more than a billion to date.

Despite IMAX tickets costing more than the average movie ticket, the company pulled in more than $1.035 billion in box office sales worldwide in 2019, topping the company’s best from the year prior, but not by far. In 2018, the company reached $1.032 billion in box office sales.

"In an entertainment landscape where people enjoy more choice than ever, demand for The IMAX Experience around the world has never been greater," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

This is the second consecutive year IMAX glided past the one billion dollar mark in box office sales. The news comes just before the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" release this week which is projected to build on the billion-dollar figure.

Blockbuster films helped it rise to several new records within 2019 including marking a record international box office gross of $368.6 million. The local language box office hit a record gross of $124.3 million, according to the company. Additionally, the box office in China grossed to a record $341 million.

The company also noted other milestones throughout the year, including the release of "Avengers: Endgame." Thanks to the 2019 film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, IMAX scored the best-ever opening weekend worldwide. The movie also had the highest-grossing release in China.

Likewise, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the 2018 film about the lead singer of the British rock band Queen, helped IMAX to its highest-grossing release in Japan.

"Fans worldwide are increasingly seeking out immersive entertainment experiences and IMAX is uniquely positioned to deliver through our technology, scale, and powerful relationships with world-class creators," Gelfond said.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles and has additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo and Shanghai. As of Sept. 30, IMAX has 1,568 IMAX theatre systems throughout 81 countries and territories.

