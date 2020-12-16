Biden's immigration plans to be put to the test with recent surge in border crossings

Hundreds of Honduran nationals are heading to the southern U.S. border in an organized caravan seeking refuge, signaling what could be one of President-elect Joe Biden’s first major challenges in office.

The migration comes in the wake of the damage from two major hurricanes that struck Latin America last month, as well as the economic downturn from the pandemic.

The movement is one of the first efforts to penetrate the border as a Biden administration has pledged to undo some of Trump’s security measures, officials have warned.

“Many immigration hardliners are suggesting it could be because of a Biden administration, which is going to take over and be much more lenient on immigration,” FOX Business’ Grady Trimble told "Varney & Co."

Just last month, nearly 70,000 illegal border crossings were recorded at the Southwest border, up 64% from last November.

Even though the 46th commander in chief will reverse Trump’s more aggressive stances on immigration, he has yet to lay out plans for dealing with the tens of thousands of migrants that have been held at bay.

“If you look at what the Biden administration policies are going to be, it's not just about stopping construction of the border wall,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox & Friends. “It's about providing amnesty to millions of people.”

Biden has also vowed to put an end to a number of Trump’s key immigration policies, including prolonged detention and family separations. Biden’s immigration strategy will fuel the perception that the borders are “going to be wide open” and effectively increase illegal migration, according to Morgan.

However, the next rounds of caravans that have begun making headway will encounter nearly 450 miles of border wall set to be complete by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has a plan to commit $4 billion to do what they say is correct the root causes of immigration in Central America.

“As this caravan makes its way north, a lot of people say that’s not going to happen quick enough,” Trimble said. “That’s over four years, and this is something that is immediate.”

