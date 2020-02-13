Ikea hosting in-house sleepovers as retailers try to drum up foot traffic

As retailers try to get customers in the door in the age of online ordering, IKEA is offering people a chance to spend the night in two of their stores.

The Swedish Furniture giant is hosting an exclusive sleepover at two of its showrooms on March 13, a day coinciding with World Sleep Day.

Ikea Family members, customers who are part of the company's loyalty program, can enter for a chance to get some shut-eye in the IKEA showroom in Brooklyn, New York, and or Costa Mesa, California, as part of the company's first Swede Dreams Sleepover event.

"We felt our sleep expertise could be of great use to IKEA Family members in the busy and bustling cities of Los Angeles and New York," Wanda Fisher, regional marketing director for IKEA US told FOX Business Thursday. "We also know that with the rise of technology and stress of the modern world that a great night’s sleep feels more elusive than ever."

Ikea itself has expanded its online ordering capabilities by launching a mobile app last May, where customers can purchase products without having to go to a retail location, mirroring a capability already available via the retail giant's desktop website.

The "custom sleep experience" encompasses a variety of activities geared toward helping customers sleep better, the company said. The exclusive one-night stay includes activities ranging from a silent disco and an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR. ASMR is described as a feeling of euphoric tingling and relaxation that can come over someone when watching certain videos or listening to certain sounds, according to Sleep.org.

Winners from each city will be notified the week of Feb. 24.

For customers nationwide, the company those the chance to participate in IKEA After Dark in-store events, which are geared to help customers overcome sleep barriers. The event is slated to take place in stores on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3-9 p.m.