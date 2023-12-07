IKEA rolls out supersized 'turkey-sized' meatballs in time for the holidays

Can you supersize that? IKEA has majorly supersized their famous Swedish meatballs-enlarging them to the size of a turkey-just in time for the holidays.

In an Instagram post, a video shows someone pouring sauce on top of the gigantic meatball as it sits atop a huge plate of mashed potatoes.

"It’s big. It’s tasty. It’s a proper Christmas showstopper. Introducing the IKEA Turkey-Sized Meatball. Find out how to get your mittens on one soon," IKEA captioned in the post.

The turkey-sized meatballs will be exclusively sold in the United Kingdom, the furniture and home goods company said.

IKEA CUSTOMER HORRIFIED AFTER DISCOVERING SOFA HAS DOUBLED IN PRICE SINCE 2019

The company said that the mega-meatball will be packaged in a box and is made to easily fit in the oven to defrost.

IKEA ANNOUNCES $2.2B US INVESTMENT, 17 NEW STORES

Additionally, the signature spreads – the delicious lingonberry sauce and the fan-favorite brown sauce – will be offered on the side.

Upon seeing the Instagram post, customers filled the comment section sharing their questions and opinion about the new product.

"This is it. This is how Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs begins," one person wrote.

"PLEASE SAY THIS IS REAL," another wrote.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"I need this," another wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to IKEA for comment.