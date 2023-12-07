Expand / Collapse search
IKEA rolls out supersized 'turkey-sized' meatballs in time for the holidays

The mega-meatball will be exclusively sold in IKEA's in the UK

Can you supersize that? IKEA has majorly supersized their famous Swedish meatballs-enlarging them to the size of a turkey-just in time for the holidays.

In an Instagram post, a video shows someone pouring sauce on top of the gigantic meatball as it sits atop a huge plate of mashed potatoes.

"It’s big. It’s tasty. It’s a proper Christmas showstopper. Introducing the IKEA Turkey-Sized Meatball.  Find out how to get your mittens on one soon," IKEA captioned in the post. 

The turkey-sized meatballs will be exclusively sold in the United Kingdom, the furniture and home goods company said.

Meatballs at IKEA

This picture taken on February 25, 2013 shows meatballs at IKEA department store. (RADEK MICA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The company said that the mega-meatball will be packaged in a box and is made to easily fit in the oven to defrost.

Additionally, the signature spreads – the delicious lingonberry sauce and the fan-favorite brown sauce – will be offered on the side.

An IKEA meal of meatballs, mashed potatoes and lingonberry sauce

An IKEA classic meal with Swedish meatballs, French fries, green peas and lingonberry sauce served in an IKEA restaurant. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Upon seeing the Instagram post, customers filled the comment section sharing their questions and opinion about the new product.

"This is it. This is how Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs begins," one person wrote.

Meatballs at IKEA being served

An employee serves chicken meatballs at the restaurant inside the Ikea store in Hitech City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India, on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Udit Kulshrestha/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"PLEASE SAY THIS IS REAL," another wrote.

"I need this," another wrote.

Fox News Digital has reached out to IKEA for comment.