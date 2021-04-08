IHOP aims to hire 10K people from a ‘National Recruiting Day’ in May

The International House of Pancakes is planning to expand its restaurant workforce by thousands in the next month.

According to a press release, IHOP is hosting a National Recruiting Day on May 19, which aims to hire 10,000 people at more than 1,600 franchised locations.

FIREHOUSE SUBS LOOKS TO HIRE 12K PEOPLE IN APRIL WITH ‘FIRST-EVER NATIONAL RECRUITMENT EVENT’

Varied full- and part-time positions will be made available at each of these locations. Applicants who show up to the National Recruiting Day event may be provided a chance for immediate hiring if they are found to be a fit by the hiring manager.

TACO BELL AIMS TO HIRE 5K PEOPLE FROM OUTDOOR HIRING PARTIES

Additional details will be provided closer to the event’s date, but in the meantime job seekers can find their nearest IHOP location on the chain’s career webpage.

"With the country reopening and states lifting mandates, we see a restaurant renaissance on the horizon, and ensuring our restaurants are staffed and equipped is one of our top priorities," said IHOP’S President Jay Johns, in a statement. "We pride ourselves on providing guests with our unique brand of IHOSPITALITY and welcome all applicants who are excited at the prospect of offering ‘service with a smile’ while growing their own careers."

US JOB OPENINGS IN FEBRUARY REACHED HIGHEST RATE ON RECORD

In-person job interviews will be conducted with health and safety guidelines that local and state governments have set for dealing with the novel coronavirus. Procedures IHOP has been following throughout the pandemic include face masks, "proper glove use," social distancing and frequent cleaning of surfaces and hands. The chain has also made hand sanitizer stations available through facilities.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

IHOP is one of a few national restaurant chains that have recently announced massive hiring initiatives.

Firehouse Subs and Taco Bell both issued press releases about recruitment events taking place in the month of April, which aim to hire thousands of workers nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, FOX 44 News reports McDonald’s will hold a three-day hiring event that aims to hire 25,000 people in Texas this month.