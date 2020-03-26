Iconic Wall Street trader has coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Wall Street’s most iconic and perhaps most photographed stock trader has coronavirus.

Peter Tuchman took to Twitter Thursday to make the announcement.

“Hey guys I tested positive yesterday for corona," he wrote in a tweet with an attached image of a Corna Extra beer. "I've been really sick for seven days battling the symptoms thank goodness no respiratory distress. Good team of doctors good spiritual support I will see you on the other side crazy guys stay home you do not want to get this.”

The tweet was shared nearly 1,000 times and filled with heartening comments.

At least two more Intercontinental Exchange-owned New York Stock Exchange traders tested positive for COVID-19, per the New York Post, despite preventative steps taken to stop the spread of the virus while the exchange remained open.

The NYSE has since shut down its trading floors and temporarily gone digital.

