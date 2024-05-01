Hyatt, Peloton team up to offer bikes at 800 hotels

Hyatt and Peloton are partnering to make the fitness company’s equipment and classes available at hundreds of hotels worldwide.

The two companies unveiled the team-up on Wednesday, with Chicago-based Hyatt saying the partnership "focuses on encouraging Hyatt guests and Peloton Members to be at their best when traveling."

Under the partnership, Peloton will provide branded exercise equipment to over 800 Hyatt properties this year, according to the hotel chain.

The gyms at Hyatt properties in markets like the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, Austria and Australia will add Peloton bikes to their offerings, Hyatt said. In the U.S., Peloton will also install Peloton Row, the rowing machine that the company debuted in 2022, at some Hyatt luxury and lifestyle hotels.

Hyatt had a total of more than 1,300 hotels around the world at the end of 2023.

Peloton will also make a "curated set of non-equipment-based Peloton classes" available to guests at nearly 400 Hyatt hotels through the TVs in their rooms. The classes will range from "stretch routines to bodyweight workouts," according to Hyatt.

The partnership between Hyatt and Peloton will also benefit World of Hyatt members.

Guests who belong to the loyalty program will have the ability to earn World of Hyatt points for future accommodations each time they exercise on Peloton equipment at eligible hotels, Hyatt said. They will also have access to "an extended 60-day free App trial (new Peloton Members only)" and "special offers" for Peloton machines and private events.

"Dedicated to caring for our guests and members so they can be their best, Hyatt is coming together with Peloton as the first hospitality brand with plans to reward its members for workouts at participating hotels everywhere Peloton operates," TJ Abrams, Hyatt vice president of wellbeing, said.

During a Morgan Stanley-hosted conference in March, Peloton CFO Elizabeth Coddington identified its Peloton for business offering as an area of opportunity for the fitness company.

"There’s our commercial sales of hardware and associated subscriptions that we’re selling to hotels, multifamily, residential, and gyms. And we like that model, because it’s a source of lead generation for us," she said. "People use the hardware in those settings, and they get a sense of our experience and then they convert to becoming Peloton subscribers, whether they buy hardware or whether they use our app, and that’s a great model."

She also said at the time that its corporate wellness offering was another area in its Peloton for business initiative that posed "near-term opportunities."