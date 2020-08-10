Hyatt hotel chain extends mask requirement to all guests at properties in the Americas

Hyatt locations across the Americas will now require hotel guests to wear masks or face coverings at all indoor public areas, including bars, restaurants, meeting rooms and gyms.

The requirement, announced on Monday, expands on a previous mandate for Hyatt guests in the U.S. and Canada, who were required to wear masks in shared spaces as of July 27.

“This new policy comes at a pivotal time amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and helps us care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues,” said Mark Hoplamazian, the president and CEO of Hyatt, in a media release.

Hoplamazian added that Hyatt’s new requirement is in line with recommendations from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) in its latest “Safe Stay” traveler checklist, which urges guests and employees to wear face coverings at indoor public spaces. Workers and guests are also encouraged to maintain proper social-distancing throughout the properties, among other health and safety recommendations.

Hyatt also noted that some guests may be exempt from its latest mask requirement, such as those with medical conditions, those who are actively eating or drinking, or small children. In addition, Hyatt will provide masks for those who fail to bring them.

A representative for Hyatt was not immediately available to confirm the hotel chain’s previous policy on mask requirements for guests at Hyatt hotels across the Americas, and outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Hyatt’s announcement follows similar mandates from large hotel chains including Marriott and Hilton, both of which require guests at U.S. properties to wear masks in common areas.

As it stands, the AHLA’s official “Safe Stay” guidelines currently defer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and any federal and local regulations when it comes to “dictat[ing] appropriate use of face covering, glove use, physical distancing and cleaning/disinfecting.” (The CDC already recommends wearing a mask “in the lobby or other common areas” of hotels, regardless of municipality or jurisdiction.)