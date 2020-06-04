Hyatt extending cancellation policy through 2021 for post-coronavirus travelers

Hyatt is extending its cancellation policy through July 2021 in an effort to provide further flexibility for guests whose plans have been upended by the novel coronavirus.

Reservations booked through Hyatt for stays through July 31, 2021 can now be canceled up to 24 hours before any scheduled arrival time for no added fee including advance purchase rate reservations, the company announced Wednesday, noting that some exclusions apply.

Hyatt advises any guests who booked through online travel agents or other third parties to contact their booking provider for information on their policies and for assistance.

"As we listen closely to our guests and members, we know that flexibility is more important than ever right now," said Hyatt CEO Mark Hoplamazian.

The company is still working to recover after the outbreak of the virus dealt a shock to the hospitality industry by halting global travel.

In early May, Hyatt announced it had to lay off 1,300 employees around the globe to offset losses created by the "historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery," according to Reuters.

Hyatt joined the roster of other companies who are planning to add new operational guidance and safety protocols for when tourism begins to rebound.

The company has been collaborating with health experts at Georgetown University Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Department of Medicine and Johns Hopkins School of Public Health to "fine-tune reopening procedures" from mandatory training to cleanliness protocols.

The company promises to further examine how to enhance safety from pre-arrival, to guestrooms, lobbies and spas, restaurants and meeting spaces.

Reservations made after April 1, 2020 at select Destination Residences or under special event rates, after June 3, 2020 at Hyatt Residence Club properties, and any other reservations made after June 30, 2020 that disclose a different cancellation or refund policy at the time of booking are excluded from this policy, the company warned. It also doesn't apply to convention and group business.

Reservations can be changed or canceled on hyatt.com or through the World of Hyatt app. The company cautioned that "changes to existing reservations will be subject to availability and any rate differences."

The full list of excluded properties can be found online.

