Hundreds of FedEx packages dumped near ravine, police say

FedEx was sending trucks to the site to help law enforcement

Alabama authorities on Wednesday said someone had dumped hundreds of FedEx packages off a ravine and were working with the company to try and collect them. 

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening alerting anyone in the county who may be wondering why their package hasn’t arrived. 

Authorities are releasing more information when it is available.  (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

"To everyone in West Blount county missing packages from FedEx. I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears 300-400 boxes of assorted sizes have been thrown off a ravine," the message said. 

The sheriff’s office said it was working with an area FedEx manager to retrieve the packages and "will have some answers soon."  

It was unclear how long the packages were there.  (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

By evening the company had sent multiple trucks and drivers from "all over the south" to begin loading the packages in the morning, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy would be on scene while the work was completed.

A FedEx delivery truck is pictured in Pasadena, California U.S., March 21, 2017. (Reuters)

The sheriff’s office said two deputies remain on the scene and have advised residents to stay away from the area because it is private property.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for dumping the packages or how long they had been there. 

"The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care," FedEx told FOX Business in a statement. "We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action. 