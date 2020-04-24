How the rich fight coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus doesn’t discriminate against who it infects, the wealthy just have more resources, and expensive wellness routines, to attempt to fight it.

The wealthy have been chartering private planes to wealthy summer enclaves for quarantine, which has resulted in food shortages for everyday locals and they have ordered at-home ventilators and medical equipment despite scarcities at hospitals. The coronavirus pandemic has shed light on how social and economic status affects how some can survive the virus in the United States, where millions struggle to get access to basic healthcare.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Christina Cuomo, the founder and CEO of wellness publication The Purist, blogged about how she and her husband, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of N.Y.Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have been combating the virus with a vitamin IV drip, bleach baths, saunas and a fridge full of hundreds of dollars in green juice and kombucha.

In the post, titled, “The Cuomos’ Corona Protocol,” Christina touted oxygenated herbs such as Echinacea Osha, and how she enlisted a New York City doctor to give her antiviral infusions at her house in the Hamptons.

CORONAVIRUS PREP FOR THE UBER WEALTHY

Vitamin IV Drip

“When my sinus congestion was painful, I enlisted Dr. Roxanna Namavar from Pretty Healthy NYC, who also does vitamin drips at home in the Hamptons,” she wrote. “She shows up in her full hazmat outfit and 3M mask. I got magnesium, NAC (a precursor to glutathione, said to be very helpful against COVID-19), vitamin C with lysine, proline, and B complex, folic acid, zinc, selenium, glutathione and caffeine (to combat the headache)," she wrote.

Vitamin IV therapy for a half hour to 90 minutes can cost anywhere between $55 to $700 a session.

Bleach baths

Christina then wrote she adds a half cup of the corrosive cleaning chemical bleach to her bathwater to: “combat the radiation and metals in my system and oxygenate it" citing the advice of her doctor, Dr. Linda Lancaster.

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO'S REEMERGENCE CLAIM FROM CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE GETS PANNED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The remedy, however, was instantly met with backlash from social media users calling out the claim as being dangerous.

"It definitely compromises your body's natural immune defenses," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user urged: "Please do not let an influencer influence you to bathe in Clorox."

“Body charger”

Then, the 50-year-old mom of three said she enlisted an energy specialist to use a “body charger” which, she says, sends electrical frequencies throughout her body to oxygenate her blood and “stimulate the healthy production of blood cells to fortify my immune system.”

Christina also rented a PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field) machine she claimed helps cells heal, claiming it helps treat the coronavirus because it: “it increases the speed with which your lungs and the whole body can recover.”

CORONAVIRUS DRIVES WEALTHY TO THE HAMPTONS

Indoor Sauna

In an Instagram post, Christina praised an infrared sauna company that sells portable indoor saunas, which cost around $6,500 plus shipping on average.

