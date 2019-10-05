Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

Just how wealthy is Robert De Niro?

By FOXBusiness
close
Robert De Niro's accuser claims the actor asked her to scratch his back and put away his boxers.video

Lawyer for De Niro's accuser details her client's decade with the Raging Bull

Robert De Niro's accuser claims the actor asked her to scratch his back and put away his boxers.

“The Irishman” actor Robert De Niro, who’s currently facing accusations that he harassed and discriminated against his former assistant, treating her as his "office wife," is reportedly worth more than half a billion dollars.

Continue Reading Below

Details about the Hollywood star’s finances emerged in June, during a hearing over the terms of his divorce — and a 2004 prenuptial agreement — with his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, according to a report from the New York Daily News.

Hightower’s attorney estimated that De Niro, now 76, is worth $500 million, and those figures could move back into the limelight after Graham Chase Robinson, his longtime aide, filed a gender discrimination lawsuit this week, alleging he made “abusive and sexist comments” toward her and engaged in “inappropriate contact,” including “gratuitous unwanted physical contact.”

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM...

BOMBSHELL AUDIO EMERGES IN DE NIRO HARASSMENT LAWSUIT
DE NIRO ACCUSER FIRES BACK AFTER ACTOR DISMISSES BOMBSHELL AUDIO

In one example, the actor lambasted Robinson, who worked for his company from 2008 to 2018, calling her a “spoiled brat” when she did not immediately answer his phone call. She is seeking $12 million in damages.

“How dare you f------ disrespect me?,” he said in the voicemail, in which he also told her: “You’re f------ history.”

De Niro's attorney, Tom Harvey, has called Robinson's allegations "beyond absurd."

During a sit-down interview with FOX Business, Robinson’s attorney described De Niro's behavior towrad her client as “abusive and demeaning."

“Ms. Robinson was asked to do things that her male colleagues were never asked to do, like scratch Mr. De Niro's back, button his buttons, tie his ties,” Alexandra Harwin added. “The whole work environment was unacceptable.

De Niro, whose company has filed a separate lawsuit accusing Robinson of misappropriating money, has been a vociferous critic of President Trump since his election in 2016.

“This guy is like a gangster,” he said in a recent profanity-laced interview on CNN. “He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we say over and over again, 'This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation.' And this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE