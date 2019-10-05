Just how wealthy is Robert De Niro?

“The Irishman” actor Robert De Niro, who’s currently facing accusations that he harassed and discriminated against his former assistant, treating her as his "office wife," is reportedly worth more than half a billion dollars.

Details about the Hollywood star’s finances emerged in June, during a hearing over the terms of his divorce — and a 2004 prenuptial agreement — with his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, according to a report from the New York Daily News.

Hightower’s attorney estimated that De Niro, now 76, is worth $500 million, and those figures could move back into the limelight after Graham Chase Robinson, his longtime aide, filed a gender discrimination lawsuit this week, alleging he made “abusive and sexist comments” toward her and engaged in “inappropriate contact,” including “gratuitous unwanted physical contact.”

In one example, the actor lambasted Robinson, who worked for his company from 2008 to 2018, calling her a “spoiled brat” when she did not immediately answer his phone call. She is seeking $12 million in damages.

“How dare you f------ disrespect me?,” he said in the voicemail, in which he also told her: “You’re f------ history.”

De Niro's attorney, Tom Harvey, has called Robinson's allegations "beyond absurd."

During a sit-down interview with FOX Business, Robinson’s attorney described De Niro's behavior towrad her client as “abusive and demeaning."

“Ms. Robinson was asked to do things that her male colleagues were never asked to do, like scratch Mr. De Niro's back, button his buttons, tie his ties,” Alexandra Harwin added. “The whole work environment was unacceptable.

De Niro, whose company has filed a separate lawsuit accusing Robinson of misappropriating money, has been a vociferous critic of President Trump since his election in 2016.

“This guy is like a gangster,” he said in a recent profanity-laced interview on CNN. “He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we say over and over again, 'This is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation.' And this guy just keeps going on and on without being stopped.”

