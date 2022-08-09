How much money does Guy Fieri make from ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'? The celebrity chef's career highlights

Guy Fieri, known for his spiky beach blond hair and a massive appetite, is the highest-paid celebrity chef on cable television. The 54-year-old is the host of the highly acclaimed "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive" and "Guy's Grocery Games" on the Food Network.

Recently, Fieri used his new-found fortune to buy a house in Florida's luxury West Palm Beach area with his wife of 26 years, Lori, after signing a new contract with the network in 2021, according to People Magazine. Fieri is considered the face of the cooking network and is by far the most popular host, especially among the network's male audience.

"We've been trying for a long time to get a place in Florida," Fieri told the magazine in May 2021.

"It's been an ongoing joke that whenever I would go to the South Beach Food and Wine Festival, someone would say to me, 'So when are you going to move to Florida?' I would always say, 'We're looking. We're looking for a house.' Because I love Florida. I love the people. I love the culture."

How much money does Guy Fieri make from television?

Last year, the chef reportedly signed an $80 million contract with the Food Network to host his two shows over the course of a three-year period. The new deal is a $30 million raise from Fieri's prior deal of $50 million, according to Forbes.

Fieri rakes in approximately $26 million per year, which is more than his competitor celebrity chefs such as Emeril Lagasse, who was paid $8 million, and Gordon Ramsay, who earned around $20 million last year. His signature show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive" first aired in 2006 and, after 33 seasons, earned more than $230 million in advertising revenue in 2020.

"I got a chance of a lifetime," Fieri told the Hollywood Reporter in the wake of the deal. "I think I played it good."

How did Guy Fieri rise to fame?

The $80 million deal represents a new level of success for Fieri who for most of his career was looked down upon by other celebrity chefs for his humble origins and simple tastes. Fieri started in the food industry at 10 years old and sold pretzels out of a stand. In France, he studied cooking and later moved to Las Vegas to attend the University of Nevada for hospitality management.

In 2006, Fieri was able to host his own show on the Food Network after winning in the second season of "Next Food Network Star." The show, "Guy's Big Bite, only lasted for six episodes and Fieri earned approximately $1,000 per episode.

However, by 2010 the Ohio native was one of the most popular stars on the network when he premiered in Diners, Driven Ins, and Dives. The show follows Fieri on the road across the United States, Canada, and Mexico as he eats unique foods from popular local diners, drive-in restaurants, and dive bars.

By 2019, Fieri, along with the late Julia Child, became the fourth celebrity chef to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has been featured in more than 14 series on the Food Network.

How many restaurants does Guy Fieri own?

Fieri, via his company Knuckle Sandwich LLC, recently launched Flavortown Kitchens, a virtual brand with more than 175 locations worldwide, according to the chef's website. Moreover, Fieri owns more than 80 other restaurants under different brands, including Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar and Guy's Burger Joint on Carnival Cruise Lines.