How Mission Impossible made billions with Tom Cruise's stunts and global appeal

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is the eighth (but not necessarily the last) film in the nearly 30-year-old franchise that began in 1996. Through Thursday, May 29, the latest release has brought in $91 million domestically and $136 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $227 million.

The series is a departure from other big-budget franchises that rely heavily on advanced CGI techniques and the power of the brand to attract audiences, particularly the Marvel and DC film series. While "Mission: Impossible" has featured a diverse range of co-stars, none matters more to the success of the series than Tom Cruise, aka Ethan Hunt. Cruise is not only the most prominent advocate for the movies, he also possesses star power demonstrated by the actor performing most of his own stunts.

Climbing the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, for MI: Ghost Protocol? Check. Hanging from an Airbus A400M during a takeoff in MI: Rogue Nation? Check. Performing a HALO jump from an airplane at 25,000 feet in MI: Fallout? Check. Jumping from a cliff on a motorcycle, and going into freefall before deploying a parachute in MI: Dead Reckoning Part One? Check.

The films have also earned billions of dollars at the box office, thanks in part to their worldwide appeal.

From 1996 to 2025, here are all eight of the movies in the "Mission: Impossible" series and how much they've made, according to Box Office Mojo:

Mission: Impossible – 1996

The first in the series was released at a time when dial-up internet and floppy disks were still in use, and more than ten years before the release of the first iPhone.

Domestic gross: $181 million

International: $277 million

Worldwide: $458 million

Mission: Impossible II – 2000

Critically, it was the least successful film in the series and the only one to receive a "rotten" designation on the Rotten Tomatoes meter at 57% (movies need reviews that are 58% positive to have "fresh" status). Still, the film had impressive box office numbers with Cruise as the star power, behind director John Woo's first and only time working for the series.

Domestic gross: $215 million

International: $331 million

Worldwide: $546 million

Mission: Impossible III – 2006

The third installment saw JJ Abrams taking over the director’s chair. While performing less at the box office than its predecessor, MI III benefited on the critical front by adding the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as criminal mastermind Owen Davian.

Domestic gross: $134 million

International: $264 million

Worldwide: $398 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 2011

The fourth installment did away with the Roman numeral schema for titles and instead used subtitles. Directed by Brad Bird, who was better known for directing Pixar films "The Incredibles" and "Ratatouille," the movie marked a moment when the series became a well-known brand.

Domestic gross: $209 million

International: $485 million

Worldwide: $694 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation - 2015

The fifth film in the series marked the beginning of Christopher McQuarrie's partnership with Cruise, taking over directing and co-writing the scripts. It also marked the first time the international box office receipts exceeded $500 million.

Domestic gross: $195 million

International: $516 million

Worldwide: $711 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 2018

The HALO jump and "Superman" star Henry Cavill were part of the much-anticipated follow-up to "Rogue Nation," and the earnings did not disappoint, with worldwide receipts grossing more than three-quarters of a billion.

Domestic gross: $220 million

International: $571 million

Worldwide: $791 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 2023

The seventh film in the series was somewhat of a "disappointment" in that its worldwide box office numbers were the least since the third film, released in 2006. Still, with a worldwide gross exceeding half a billion, it still did well in the post-COVID era.

Domestic gross: $172 million

International: $398 million

Worldwide: $571 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 2025

The latest has only been out for a little over a week, but as of Thursday it is seeing general robust numbers.

Domestic gross: $91 million

International: $136 million

Worldwide: $227 million

