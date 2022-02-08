How to get free food before, during and after the Super Bowl

There’s nothing better at a party than free food.

Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for parties, and restaurants want to make sure that people are ordering their food. One of the best ways to do this is to give away free food.

Here are some of the ways hungry fans can score free food for the Super Bowl.

7-11

Fans of the convenience store can get a free, large pizza by ordering ahead of time through the chain’s delivery app. They can choose from 7-meat, cheese or pepperoni.

In a press release, 7-Eleven senior vice president of fresh food and proprietary beverages said, "Watching the biggest football game of the year with friends and family has transformed into one of the biggest pizza delivery days of the year. While other brands offer customers discounts on their pizza, 7-Eleven is taking it one step further by rewarding customers with a free pizza. No matter which team you are cheering for, nothing brings people together like a mouthwatering pizza."

MCDONALD’S

While everyone else is eating chicken wings, why not add some McNuggets to the menu? McDonald’s is offering a free 20-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $15 or more through DoorDash. Customers just have to use the code KICKOFF.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Of course, people are still going to want wings for the big game. Unlike the other specials, this one is conditional. If the game is tied and goes into overtime, fans can get six free chicken wings on Feb. 28. The offer will be valid for both dine-in and take-out.

DIGIORNO

Similarly, DiGiorno is offering free pizza depending on the score of the game. If the score is ever 3-14, or 14-3, the company will offer fans a coupon for a free pizza that people will think is delivery but definitely won’t be delivery.