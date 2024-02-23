Hot sauce boom driven by healthy eating



Fortune Business Insights says the hot sauce market is projected to grow over $2 billion by 2030, and it’s because more people are stepping outside the box when it comes to healthy eating.



Darren Tompkins owns Headlock Hotsauce in Houston. He says he started the business as a pandemic hobby, and it’s grown tremendously, alongside the hot sauce market boom.

"I’d been given a carrot-based hot sauce by my neighbor. And, I was blown away by how healthy it was and how good it tasted on literally everything", Tompkins said.





He says the hobby quickly turned into a business with high demand.

For us, everything popped at the end of last year when we were approved by Walmart. So we're doing a statewide rollout right now, in The D-F-W and Houston areas. Sales obviously grow exponentially when you have that kind of outlet.



James Beck owns iBurn Spicy Specialty Store in Houston. He says he's seen consistent sales increases since 2020.

"On average we see about 20% each year. So, it's a nice, steady flow," Beck said.

One hot sauce manufacturer, Truff, reports a 400% sales growth since 2020. Hot sauce manufacturers say one major driving factor for the sales increase seems to be the push for more creative or healthier choices.





Nutritionist Jennifer Jones owns JENuine Nutrition. She says many people picked up the habit during the pandemic.

"It really forced people to really look at how they were living their lives, and what they were consuming. I think people are tired of dealing with rigid rules of nutrition" Jones said.

Beck says it helps people add flavor to healthy recipes.

"It’s partially driven by the health food kick. People going plant-based and eating leaner. It’s a great way to generate a ton of flavor without adding a bunch of sodium or different things that can come from seasonings" Beck said.



According to the plant-based food association, 70% of all people now eat plant-based foods, up from 66% in 2022. And, they’re becoming creative with the recipes.



"Hot sauce is a plant-based product. People who are vegetarians need something that’s going to add meat products and other [things] proteins can’t provide. I have heard this from pro-athletes-- that there’s a hot sauce kick everywhere, worldwide, and that’s why the industry is growing so much."



Fortune Business Insight’s study also suggests social media may be driving the hot sauce boom as more people are ‘influenced’ to try bold flavors, creative diets and new recipes. Tompkins says he’s seen the hot sauce used in everything from ice cream to sushi.



