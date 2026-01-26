Expand / Collapse search
Hosting a Super Bowl party? Expect a higher food bill this year

Wells Fargo report shows shrimp prices surged 8.1% while wings dropped 2.8%

The cost of throwing a Super Bowl party is likely to be more expensive this year.

The cost to feed 10 people for the big game will cost about $140, up from last year’s $138, a 1.6% increase, according to Wells Fargo’s Super Bowl report led by chief agricultural economist Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute head Robin Wenzel and Agri-Food Institute sector manager Courtney Schmidt. Wells Fargo cited data from Circana and the USDA for its report.

Despite the uptick, Wells Fargo economists noted that relative to the latest government data on grocery prices, which indicated that costs rose 2.4% in December, it is still a good value.

A woman carries a basket full of grocery items in a store.

A shopper carries a basket inside a grocery store in the Bronx borough of New York. (Kena Betancur/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

While prices are still rising, Wells Fargo said that the average hourly wages have also increased, rising 3.8% to $31.99. 

Here is a break-down of the food costs: 

Fresh wings

Retail prices for fresh wings are down 2.8% year over year due to U.S. broiler producers boosting domestic production by 2.2% in 2025, aided by lower feed costs. 

Shrimp

Shrimp prices jumped 8.1%to $9.10 per pound at the retail level as the global surplus has faded, and imports from multiple countries are returning to more normal levels and pricing, according to the report.

Beef

Beef, which has seen staggering price increases, is averaging $10.08 per pound, according to the USDA. 

A person shops at a Whole Foods Market grocery store on Dec. 17, 2024, in New York City.

A person shops at a Whole Foods Market grocery store in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Fresh Vegetables

Vegetables are also seeing price hikes, including cherry tomatoes up 2%, celery up 2.6% and broccoli and cauliflower up 4%.

Wells Fargo noted that fresh produce prices are notoriously volatile. Last year, a much larger-than-expected harvest and extra acreage drove prices down. Those savings have disappeared. Today, there’s been less supply and more demand, which has pushed prices back to more normal levels, according to the report.

Shoppers at a Publix grocery store in Georgia.

Customers shop at a Publix grocery store in Athens, Georgia. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Dips

The price for salsa is up 1.7% and onion-flavored dips up 1.5% due to rising labor costs. Food manufacturing wages, which make up the largest share of food costs, are up about 4% year over year, according to data from the USDA.