Hooters offshoot, Hoots Wings, announces franchise opportunities

Exciting news for chicken wing fans.

As the restaurant landscape continues to change, many brands are looking to expand their options to fit into the current market. With smaller, delivery-friendly restaurants growing in popularity, some larger chains are looking to expand by getting smaller.

Hoots Wings, a fast-casual restaurant offshoot of Hooters, recently announced plans to expand "its unrivaled menu" with franchise opportunities. In a press release, the company further explained that it hopes to capture the market for off-site orders.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the country have been forced to close their dining rooms and focus almost entirely on to-go orders (through either take-out or delivery options). And, according to Hoots Wings, chicken wings have proven to be an incredibly popular delivery option, reportedly ranking second only to pizza.

“With only a few national competitors and an unmet demand, Hoots Wings is ready to become a dominant player in the wing industry. We've built a strong model that is well suited for the trends of tomorrow and years to come, and that has resulted in impressive unit level economics."

Hoots Wings currently has seven locations across Illinois, Georgia and Florida. The brand hopes to expand to an additional 17 locations by 2021, 35 in 2022, and 50 in 2023. Unlike a traditional Hooters restaurant, Hoots Wings boasts that its entire menu can be made using only "two pieces of kitchen equipment."