New Hillary Clinton documentary to drop on Hulu in March

Hulu dropped the official trailer for its four-part documentary about Hillary Clinton this week, chronicling her personal history alongside her unsuccessful bid for president in 2016.

The series, "Hillary," directed by Academy Award nominee Nanette Burstein, launches exclusively on Hulu on March 6th, according to a news release from the streaming service.

Watch the full trailer here:

Clinton tweeted about the documentary on Friday, saying, "I've got the kind of life you can't make up. See for yourself on @Hulu March 6."

Clinton, who took part in 35 hours of interviews for the series, described her experience making the film as "humbling" at a Television Critics Association event Friday where she previewed the docuseries, according to The New York Times.

"There were a lot of humbling moments," she said at the event. "One was the recognition that I have been often, in my view, mischaracterized, misperceived, and that I have to bear a lot of the responsibility for that."

"But I also know that I was this lightning rod," she added, "and I was somebody who people were quick to judge, often having nothing to do with me, but with the times and with the attitudes about women."

The documentary will follow Clinton's life and ascent into the world of politics. The trailer hints at possible coverage of her relationship with former President Bill Clinton -- including how they met and the effect his affair with Monica Lewinsky had on their relationship during and after their eight years together in the White House.

Burstein said Clinton gave her "extraordinary access to her life story" and said the film will also focus largely on Clinton's role in promoting women's rights and "the women's movement over the last 50 years."

"'Hillary' is a deeply personal, reflective and unflinching look at the woman who is arguably the most recognizable female political figure in history," Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in December when the series premiere date was announced.

Content creation company Propagate cofounder Howard Owens called it one of the most "compelling political documentaries in history."

